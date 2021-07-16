Your plans to catch a film this weekend can still go ahead thanks to these local cinemas

Were your plans to head to your local cinema disrupted this weekend? They need not be.

Melbourne's Lido, Classic and Cameo Cinemas have been running an on-demand film service for a while now, but in light of Melbourne's fifth lockdown, they're hosting a movie lockdown sale with more than 20 films available to stream for just $3.

The selection of discounted films features some of the hottest films from recent years, as well as classic flicks and Australian hits. Some of those films include Midsommar, Tenet, Joker, The Farewell, Citizen Kane, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy (perfect lockdown binge fodder).

If you're feeling brave you can also stream horror films The Vigil and The Conjuring, or if you're feeling really, really brave you can check out the all too relevant 2011 film Contagion. If you don't mind paying a little extra, there are heaps more films you can rent or buy via the streaming services too (including the acclaimed Minari, which can be rented for just under $7).

The film sale has been specifically set up for the lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney, with sister venue Ritz Cinema in Sydney also offering $3 films. It's the first time since May 2020 that all four cinemas have been closed due to lockdowns, with Lido, Cameo, Classic and Ritz launching the sale to provide residents with the opportunity to still enjoy a cinema experience while at home.

Head to the Lido, Cameo or Classic at-home streaming services to get watching.

