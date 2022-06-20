Melbourne
The 1.7kg steak
Alex Squadrito

Matilda takes its menu up a notch with an exclusive $600 wagyu steak

The contemporary Australian restaurant is the only place in Melbourne you can enjoy the Blackmore Wagyu tomahawk steak

Written by Sanam Goodman
Leading the way in flame-grilled fine dining, Scott Pickett's Matilda 159 Domain has added a 1.7kg Blackmore Wagyu tomahawk steak to its dinner menu for a limited time only. For $600, you can get steak cooked in the signature wood-fired style Matilda is known for, served alongside a toothsome pepperberry jus. The steak will comfortably serve four to six people, so is perfect for special occasions or if you’re just really serious about your steak. 

An award-winning and internationally recognised producer of wagyu, Blackmore Wagyu hand select each tomahawk steak for Matilda to ensure diners only receive the highest quality of their 100% Fullblood Wagyu beef. "With a premium product like Blackmore Wagyu, we don't have to do much – we do what we do best and let the meat speak for itself," says Pickett.

Pre-orders are essential and must be booked with at least five days’ notice to be guaranteed. To order, select the ‘Blackmore Wagyu Tomahawk’ option when booking a table through Matilda's website.

  • Sanam Goodman Contributor

