Our very own Tullamarine Airport was also crowned the best in the Australia/Pacific region

Here's some news that's sure to spark your city pride: Melbourne Airport has officially ranked among the top 20 best airports in the whole wide world, for the second consecutive year. Not only that, but it's also been crowned as the best airport in Australia, taking out the title for a fourth time in the last five years. Turns out ol' Tulla is truly world-class.

The results of the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards (essentially the Oscars of the aviation industry) have just been announced, and our very own Melbourne Airport has held steady in the top 20 rankings, claiming 19th place. In 2023, it surged up the list by seven spots from 26th, and it's managed to reclaim that place this year. How good.

Melbourne is home to the only Australian airport to crack the top 20, with Brisbane Airport dropping almost ten places to 32nd, and Sydney Airport trailing even further behind in 55th position, down again from 49th last year. Gold Coast Airport also fell dramatically to 68th place after claiming 27th in 2023, while Perth Airport managed to climb six spots from its previous ranking to 52nd, and Adelaide Airport jumped from 73rd to 65th. Basically, Melbourne easily takes the cake for Aussie airports.

Doha's Hamad International Airport took out the ultimate prize of the best airport in the world in 2024, stealing the crown from Singapore's Changi Airport, which came in second place this year. It's the third time Doha Airport has claimed the title. Bronze went to Seoul's Incheon Airport, followed by Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Narita Airport rounding out the top five.

The awards are based on data collected from global satisfaction surveys across 570 airports worldwide, and take into consideration factors like check-ins, transfers, terminal layouts, food and retail options, security, immigration and overall level of comfort. So the next time you're jet-setting out of Melbourne, rest easy knowing that you're doing so via one of the best airports in the world.

