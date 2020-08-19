Melbourne Aquarium has released slow TV and guided meditation videos

There’s no doubting the last couple of months have been pretty intense. While we’re really keen on checking in on our mental health, it’s often hard to switch off and relax. Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium has an idea though – how about we watch some soothing footage of fish for a while? Melbourne Aquarium has created ten-minute meditation sessions featuring some mesmerising footage from its jellyfish exhibit. There’s also some calming “slow TV” content that focuses on fish swimming around the Oceanarium, the turtle enclosure and more. Is this Channel 31's FishCam for a new generation? Time will tell.



You can check out the Marine Mindfulness content here. Turn up the bass and bliss out.





