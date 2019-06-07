Melbourne Central could be getting a new public rooftop in an upcoming makeover

Melbourne Central is one of the city’s busiest shopping hubs – and by 2021 it could get become even bigger.

Plans have not yet been approved, but the makeover (if it goes ahead) would be the largest transformation of Melbourne Central since Japanese department store Daimaru (RIP) left in 2001. The plans include an additional two new levels of retail space plus the addition of a ten-storey commercial office tower called Frame, which would sit on the existing Melbourne Central building on Lonsdale Street.

Photograph: Supplied

Probably the most exciting part is the proposed open-air rooftop. The centre wants to open a 2,000-square-metre public rooftop with a new large-scale art installation, hawker stalls and “unexpected experiential spaces”. We don’t even know what that means, but fingers crossed, it means something fun! What we do know is that the rooftop is designed to face north, which means plenty of good light and views of the famous Shot Tower cone.

It’s been almost 20 years since Melbourne Central had such a big renovation. As well as the new additions, this redevelopment would also tie in with the area’s new dining and entertainment precinct, Ella.

Photograph: Supplied

Full designs will be unveiled in the coming months. The designs are currently being considered by Melbourne City Council for approval, and the goal is to start construction in early 2020. If all things go to plan, the project will be finished in late 2021.