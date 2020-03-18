Melbourne city council has announced a $10 million local economic stimulus

Melbourne city council announced today a local economic stimulus package aimed at keeping businesses and their employees afloat during COVID-19.

The stimulus is valued at more than $10 million and deputy mayor Arron Wood has hinted at further measures being implemented in the future.

"This is the first package of support and will be doing more over the coming weeks to assist our local business community," he said.

The stimulus package includes the suspension of fees for Food Act registrations and street trading permits for three months; halving rent for eligible tenants in council-owned buildings for three months; creating opportunities for casual and part-time staff to be deployed to enhance city cleanliness and amenities; and for a Rates Hardship Policy to be developed for consideration by the end of the month.

The package also includes a virtual business support summit in partnership with the Victorian Government, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Government representatives, Victoria’s chief health officer and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Melbourne city council has also been working with Queen Victoria Market to reduce the impact on traders (the mark is still open at the time of writing). Lord mayor Sally Capp said, "we will request the board of the Queen Victoria Market to consider rent relief for affected tenants and stall-holders."

"Queen Victoria Market is the lifeblood of our city and we're doing everything we can support traders affected by the downturn."