Melbourne designer Lucy Folk is having an online archive sale

A scant scroll through Lucy Folk’s Instagram will no doubt have you dreaming of an ocean-adjacent Italian holiday. While that might not be possible right now, we can still dream about it – and purchase gorgeous jewellery and clothing from this famous Melbourne designer.

As of today, Lucy Folk’s annual archive sale has gone online so you can pick up a funky pair of sunglasses, some gold bracelets or some comfy summer shorts to freshen up your WFH wardrobe. All jewellery, eyewear, accessories and clothing apparel will be up to 70 per cent off.

The sale kicked off at 7am and will be running for the next five days, until Monday April 20. Head over to archive.lucyfolk.com to shop.

Looking for more Melbourne goodies? Here's how to have the most Melbourne day ever at home.