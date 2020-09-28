Melbourne florist Bloombox is selling cute snapdragon bouquets this week only

Being a farmer means being at the mercy of Mother Nature and let me tell you, she can be a real dick sometimes. Recently, for instance, a Dandenong Ranges flower grower had all their baby snapdragons flattened by a mini tornado. 2020 right? Though the plants continued to grow and the flowers bloom, their diminutive size meant they couldn't be sold conventionally.

Thankfully, Melbourne florist Bloombox Co has come up with an innovative (and adorable solution). Until Saturday October 3, Bloombox is selling Tiny Dragon bouquets – cute miniature snapdragon posies made from the otherwise unsellable snapdragons.

The Tiny Dragon bouquets are just as colourful and gently fragrant as their regular full-sized counterparts – they're just a smidge smaller, coming in at 40cm long. They're also quite economical, coming in at just $35 for a bunch, including delivery throughout metropolitan Melbourne.

Orders are available to place from now until Saturday, October 3, with deliveries being made between October 5 and 6. Visit Bloombox Co's website for more info and to order.