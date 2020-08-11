Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne foot traffic is down almost 90 per cent since last year
Melbourne's empty streets
Melbourne foot traffic is down almost 90 per cent since last year

The data shows that people are following stay-at-home orders

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Tuesday August 11 2020, 11:15am
Melburnians have really embraced iso life during stage four lockdown, according to new pedestrian data released by Melbourne city council. 

Sensors under awnings and on light poles have recorded almost 90 per cent fewer pedestrians this August as compared to the same time last year. On Sunday, August 2, pedestrian traffic was down 79 per cent compared to the same day last year. On Monday, August 3, the first day of stage four, that had jumped 87 per cent less traffic. And on Thursday, August 6, pedestrian traffic in Melbourne CBD was down 90 per cent compared to the same time last year.

"Since the stage four restrictions started, Melbourne’s streets have been almost deserted," lord mayor Sally Capp said. “This shows Melburnians are doing the right thing and staying home to help slow the spread of the virus. The city feels strange and unfamiliar as we all make sacrifices to keep our community safe."

The streets are totally deserted now, but take a look at when they were bursting. Here are some fascinating historical photos of Melbourne at its most crowded. And here are some eerie photos of Melbourne's deserted streets.

