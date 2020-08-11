Melbourne foot traffic is down almost 90 per cent since last year

Melburnians have really embraced iso life during stage four lockdown, according to new pedestrian data released by Melbourne city council.

Sensors under awnings and on light poles have recorded almost 90 per cent fewer pedestrians this August as compared to the same time last year. On Sunday, August 2, pedestrian traffic was down 79 per cent compared to the same day last year. On Monday, August 3, the first day of stage four, that had jumped 87 per cent less traffic. And on Thursday, August 6, pedestrian traffic in Melbourne CBD was down 90 per cent compared to the same time last year.

"Since the stage four restrictions started, Melbourne’s streets have been almost deserted," lord mayor Sally Capp said. “This shows Melburnians are doing the right thing and staying home to help slow the spread of the virus. The city feels strange and unfamiliar as we all make sacrifices to keep our community safe."

