Melbourne now has $1 yoga classes to raise money for the Big Issue

By Steven Otani Posted: Thursday October 10 2019, 10:55am

People performing yoga
Photograph: Anupam Mahapatra/Unsplash/Creative Commons

Homelessness is one of the burgeoning issues Melbourne is currently facing. Now you can do your part for local charity the Big Issue by bringing a little mindfulness into your life. 

Inner-city lifestyle and retail precinct St Collins Lane is launching its very own Wellness Hub in partnership with personal training studio Ashley Faithfull. 

The Hub is offering daily yoga and meditation classes which is perfect, if you’re looking to get zen before the morning madness or want to escape on your lunch break. Head down for a yoga and meditation class at 7.30am or 12.15pm. The classes are running every week day until the end of November and you can sign up for a spot online. 

You can also win a 12-month membership to Ashley Faithfull Training Studios for those wellness warriors who attend five or more classes. Book your mat for $1 yoga by visiting the website

Stretch your buck further with more cheap activities around Melbourne.

Staff writer
Steven Otani