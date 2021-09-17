Melbourne
A packed Degraves Street in Melbourne
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Melbourne is considering a "health pass system" to reopen the city

If implemented, the system could allow fully vaccinated Melburnians to return to pubs and restaurants sooner

Written by
Nicola Dowse
If you're vaccinated, there's a chance you might be able to return to Melbourne's restaurants, pubs and clubs sooner than you think. Melbourne city council is considering implementing a "health pass system" that would allow vaccinated Melburnians to return to participating hospitality, entertainment and arts venues prior to restrictions on these venues lifting to the general population.

Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp said: "The introduction of the proposed health pass would allow vaccinated and exempt Melburnians to enter participating restaurants, pubs, clubs and other venues. All staff at participating businesses will need to be vaccinated to be part of the scheme."

The system would be a temporary measure that would be in place only until vaccination targets were met, but would allow vaccinated businesses and residents to return to the city in the interim.

It's not yet confirmed whether the health pass scheme will be implemented. Melbourne city council is expected to vote on Tuesday, September 21 on whether they will advocate to the state government to trial the scheme in the municipality. If the system is implemented, Melbourne city council will be one of the first councils in Victoria to use such a scheme.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get vaccinated in Melbourne right now.

Latest news

