Melbourne is getting a pop-up op shop dedicated to designer labels

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday August 16 2019, 4:54pm

Designer clothes on a rack
Photograph: Supplied

Chapel Street is getting a new op shop and (just like everything on Chapel) it’s a little bit fancy. This spring, Sacred Heart Mission is opening a pop-up op shop dedicated to selling designer and high-end clothes, bags and shoes.

Labels on offer include Prada, Alexander McQueen, Alpha60, Gorman, Zimmermann, Scanlan Theodore and Mimco. Your wallet will come away relatively unscathed too, with most items costing between $10 and $100. There will be a few very luxe designer goods available via the online shop. 

The designer op shop looks the part too, thanks to the curation and styling of Elliot Garnaut. The pop-up is part of Sacred Heart’s Give a Frock campaign – a push to get Melburnians to donate their pre-loved but perfectly stylish clothing. All proceeds from the pop-up store will go towards the Sacred Heart Mission Women's House in St Kilda: an open house dedicated to supporting women experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The pop-up shop will be open from August 31 to September 15 at 262 Chapel St, Prahran. The site will then become a permanent, regular Sacred Heart Mission op shop, following the closure of their Windsor site.

