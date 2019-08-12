Melbourne is now home to two new 4D cinema experiences

If you’ve ever been to Movie World on the Gold Coast, you may be familiar with Shrek 4D. This 4D cinema show goes far beyond the average moviegoing experience – there are tilting seats, water sprayers, air blasters and even leg ticklers. It’s heaps of fun.

Luckily for Melbourne, we don’t have to head all the way to Queensland to experience 4D cinema action. Village Cinemas launched a 4DX cinema experience back in 2017, which includes motion simulators, enhanced scents, water misters, gentle wind machines as well as lightning simulators and fog machines.

Now, Hoyts Cinemas have announced they will be installing state-of-the-art motion recliner seats in four cinemas across Sydney and Melbourne.

The new seats synchronise the action on screen with movements in the seats so you’ll tilt forward, backward and vibrate along with the characters in films like The Lion King and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. If you’re scared about it getting too intense, never fear. Viewers have their own control panel so you can control the intensity of the motion.

You’ll find these seats at Hoyts cinemas at Northland and Highpoint shopping centres.