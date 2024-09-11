Melbourne Theatre Company unveils a stellar season for 2025

From international hits to hyper-local global premieres, Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) has just revealed a packed season for 2025. Bridging the familiar and unexpected, the upcoming season looks set to spotlight new talent and ideas.

According to artistic director Anne-Louise Sarks, the season reflects the company’s “passion for stories of all kinds”.

“And each will do what only theatre can do: put you there in the room, with actors and audience, sharing a special experience that exists only for one night,” she said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

What shows are in Melbourne Theatre Company’s 2025 season?

37: Opening on January 28, 37 makes a rare return after emerging as a favourite of MTC’s 2024 season. This powerful ensemble drama digs deep into the history of Aussie Rules as a national obsession and the sport's complex relationship with First Nations People.

Never Have I Ever: Opening on February 20, this lively comedy bills itself as a Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf for the modern era, written by The Guilty Feminist podcast host Deborah Francis-White.

The Robot Dog: Opening on March 5, this intercultural sci-fi comedy imagines a not-too-distant future featuring (you guessed it) a robot dog. Expect AI, ethical dilemmas and big feelings.

The Removalists: Opening on March 15, this classic play returns to the Melbourne stage under the direction of MTC artistic director Anne-Louise Sarks. The Removalists takes an unflinching look at power and violence, having made waves when it was first penned in the early ‘70s.

The Black Woman of Gippsland: Opening on May 9, Victoria’s dark past will be illuminated in this First Nations story based on real events. Acclaimed writer Andrea James (Big Name, No Blankets) traces an emotionally rich story set on her grandmother’s Country, in this thrilling modern mystery.

Legends (Of the Golden Arches): Opening on June 7, the Chinese cultural experience will be explored and the power of friendship revered in this funny yet philosophical work, produced in conjunction with Rising.

The Wrong Gods: Opening on June 10, The Wrong Gods is the latest highly-anticipated work from Western Sydney playwright S Shakthidharan, whose Sri Lankan-Australian epic Counting and Cracking recently earned five stars from our critic. We’re promised a gripping tale of tradition, betrayal and hope.

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions: Opening on July 4, this play comes to Melbourne fresh from Broadway, with MTC being the first theatre company to mount a new production. Book this for a slice of life, served raw.

Kimberly Akimbo a Musical: Opening on July 30, this one had us hooked with the words “Marina Prior playing a teenager”. Add in a stellar cast including Casey Donovan and Christie Whelan Browne and we’re sold.

Destiny: Opening on August 22, this family story takes place in ‘70s Apartheid South Africa, where the future is uncertain and survival is paramount. Expect a bold and uncompromising tale of family bonds.

Rebecca: Opening on October 4 and known for Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film adaptation, Rebecca reimagined the Gothic horror genre. This version is adapted and directed by Anne-Louise Sarks.

Dying: A Memoir: Opening on October 30, this poignant exploration of our relationship with death is a new adaptation of Cory Taylor’s beloved memoir, written in the weeks before her death and adapted by her friend Benjamin Law.

Much Ado About Nothing: Opening on November 19, Much Ado About Nothing is the original romcom, presented on the MTC stage for the first time in 30 years. We can’t wait to see new life breathed into this classic comedy.

How can we get tickets?

For more information about MTC subscription packages and individual show tickets, head over to the company website.

