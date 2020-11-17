MelbourneChange city
Crowd at Zoo Twilights
Photograph: Ian Laidlaw

Melbourne Zoo Twilights 2021 season has been cancelled

But you can still visit all the animals at the zoo

By
Cassidy Knowlton
One of the staples of summertime in Melbourne, the Melbourne Zoo Twilight series, has been cancelled for 2021. 

During normal summers, the zoo hosts concerts from Australian and international artists, with punters enjoying the open-air events on the lawn. The series has run for more than 30 years and is the highlight of many people's summers. But this year, uncertainty over restrictions has made it impossible for the zoo to secure a roster of international acts for the concert series. 

“We know people will be disappointed that we’ve had to miss a season, but we look forward to an even bigger 2022 season," said Melbourne Zoo director Michelle Bruggeman.

The zoo itself has reopened, however, so you can still visit and see the real stars of the show. We recommend visiting the family of small-clawed Asian otters, as four otter pups were born at the zoo in February. There are also snow leopard cubs to visit, as well as thousands of other animals from all over the world. 

Visitor numbers are currently capped at the zoo, so you must book your spot online in advance. 

