Melbourne's beloved falcons are back in their Collins Street nest, and two new chicks are set to hatch soon

Alert the group chat: falcon watch is back for 2024, with Melbourne's most famous birds of prey returning to their Collins Street skyscraper nest. Eggs have already been hatched, and hopefully there'll be more super adorable chicks on the way.

Peregrine falcons have been nesting at 367 Collins Street since 1991, with the building becoming the bird's favourite spot to lay their eggs. A livestream of their nest began in 2016, but went viral during the pandemic lockdowns (when we genuinely had nothing better to do than birdwatching).

The skyscraper is the only known peregrine falcon nesting site within Melbourne’s CBD, meaning the building plays an unexpected and important role in the ongoing breeding success of these rare birds. And fun fact: they're known as the fastest animals on Earth, with the ability to fly at speeds of more than 320 kilometres per hour.

There are two freshly laid eggs in the nest currently, and they usually take around a month to hatch. Last year, there were sadly no new chicks, after the mother bird was injured in a territorial brawl with another falcon. But in 2022, four cute and fluffy falcon chicks hatched on September 30, so fingers crossed there are more baby birds this year.

You can watch every second of the journey via the Peregrine Falcons at 367 livestream. Or if you're an avid falcon fan, head over to the 367 Collins Falcon Watchers Facebook page (where members of the public submit some of the most exciting or cute scenes from the stream, plus information on the birds).

