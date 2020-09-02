Melbourne's CBD streets to lower speed limits to improve pedestrian safety

The measure is to allow pedestrians more space in the CBD's "little" streets

Melbourne's "little" streets will have their speed limits lowered from 40km to 20km per hour, in a move to make them more pedestrian friendly. Melbourne City Council has announced the speed limits will be lowered in Flinders Lane, Little Collins Street, Little Bourke Street and Little Lonsdale Street in the coming weeks, to allow pedestrians to safely socially distance as more people return to the CBD.

Lord mayor Sally Capp said "Many of our footpaths are less than two metres wide, so there’s not enough space for people to pass each other safely while maintaining physical distance. The changes will ease footpath congestion as people safely return to the city."

"This is the first step in a broader program of works to create more space for shoppers, diners and pedestrians, and use art and activities to bring vitality back to our streets and laneways. This will help local businesses operate while accommodating [safety] measures."

In the affected streets, shared zone icons will be painted on the roads featuring figures doing activities like shopping and working, and drivers will still be able to access these streets for deliveries and essential travel. While many Melburnians can easily travel the city by foot or public transport, keep in mind some people rely on car travel due to disability.

About 46 pedestrians are injured every year in Melbourne's CBD – the highest rate of anywhere in Victoria. Most drivers take the 'little' streets at between 20km and 30km per hour.

