Melbourne’s getting its own Bat Signal

Melbourne will soon feature a real-life Bat Signal to celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th anniversary. Yes, 80th. You read that right. Batman has been saving the people of Gotham for 80 strong years, and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has decided to salute ol’ Bruce Wayne with a special family-friendly event.

On Saturday, September 21, Batman fans are invited to dress up and head down to ACMI to see the famous call-to-arms light up the sky (or, in actuality, light up the side of ACMI’s now-under-construction building). The event includes some fun Batman-themed celebrations with photo ops and meet and greets available with the Dark Knight himself. Read more about it here.