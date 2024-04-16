Melbourne's glamorous new secret speakeasy bar Mill Place Merchants has just been unveiled

For those who love the thrill of discovery, Melbourne’s a city that reads like a treasure map. From its laneways and hidden rooftops to its newly revived historic buildings, it seems that almost every nook and cranny in town conceals an exciting secret: some mysterious cocktail bar or subterranean eatery that rewards both those in the know and curious passers by alike.

There’s now another such spot to add to your city hit list: Mill Place Merchants, a brand new speakeasy that harks back to Melbourne’s golden age. It’s tucked away in a heritage-listed 19th century building, down a laneway that was once known as a bustling hive for hat, soap, clothing and candle makers and traders.

You enter the bar via a space disguised as a Victorian-era dressing room. Do a final fit check in front of a full-length mirror door, before entering a wardrobe that conceals the secret watering hole inside. Here, you’ll be entranced by opulent chandeliers and marine lights set against a backdrop of exposed stone walls. The room is adorned with a tasteful curation of vintage furniture and knick knacks that merchants would have collected on their various journeys.

Photograph: Bonnie Savage

The bar’s team is led by Paawan Engineer, who shares: “There has been a long history of speakeasies in Australia going back to the 1800s – working with a building from this time, we were inspired by the building’s history. It’s not retro or old fashioned, it’s original but pays homage to the classic.”

Once you’ve settled into one of the cosy, old-timey chairs, the menu offers up an enticing selection of cocktails and bar snacks to keep the good times flowing. Award-winning Italian mixologist Giancarlo Mancino has put together a list of classic cocktails reminiscent of New York’s prohibition era, plus wines from iconic Victorian producers, beers and spirits. The bar snacks game is also on point, with cocktail sangas, seafood bites and traditional desserts making the rounds – many of which are peppered with the finest of native Australian ingredients.

Photograph: Bonnie Savage

Paawan says, “Mill Place Merchants will not just be a bar, but a destination, an establishment, our home, where people are welcomed with authentic hospitality. It will be a destination venue for those who embrace and value good, old fashioned customer service, with a warm and welcoming ambiance and a big emphasis on community spirit.”

In these uncertain times, we can’t think of a better recipe for a night out. What’s more, there’s a program of live jazz and blues, big band music and soul crooners, scheduled from the early evening until after midnight.

Mill Place Merchants is open daily from 4pm until 1am. Walk-ins are welcome, and you can also make a reservation for groups larger than 8 at the website.

