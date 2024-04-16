Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vintage speakeasy-style bar with chandeliers and lamps.
Photograph: Bonnie Savage

Melbourne's glamorous new secret speakeasy bar Mill Place Merchants has just been unveiled

Hint: you enter via a mirror wardrobe

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Advertising

For those who love the thrill of discovery, Melbourne’s a city that reads like a treasure map. From its laneways and hidden rooftops to its newly revived historic buildings, it seems that almost every nook and cranny in town conceals an exciting secret: some mysterious cocktail bar or subterranean eatery that rewards both those in the know and curious passers by alike.

There’s now another such spot to add to your city hit list: Mill Place Merchants, a brand new speakeasy that harks back to Melbourne’s golden age. It’s tucked away in a heritage-listed 19th century building, down a laneway that was once known as a bustling hive for hat, soap, clothing and candle makers and traders.

You enter the bar via a space disguised as a Victorian-era dressing room. Do a final fit check in front of a full-length mirror door, before entering a wardrobe that conceals the secret watering hole inside. Here, you’ll be entranced by opulent chandeliers and marine lights set against a backdrop of exposed stone walls. The room is adorned with a tasteful curation of vintage furniture and knick knacks that merchants would have collected on their various journeys.

Vintage knick knacks.
Photograph: Bonnie Savage

The bar’s team is led by Paawan Engineer, who shares: “There has been a long history of speakeasies in Australia going back to the 1800s – working with a building from this time, we were inspired by the building’s history. It’s not retro or old fashioned, it’s original but pays homage to the classic.”

Once you’ve settled into one of the cosy, old-timey chairs, the menu offers up an enticing selection of cocktails and bar snacks to keep the good times flowing. Award-winning Italian mixologist Giancarlo Mancino has put together a list of classic cocktails reminiscent of New York’s prohibition era, plus wines from iconic Victorian producers, beers and spirits. The bar snacks game is also on point, with cocktail sangas, seafood bites and traditional desserts making the rounds – many of which are peppered with the finest of native Australian ingredients.

A plate of cocktail sandwiches and a cocktail.
Photograph: Bonnie Savage

Paawan says, “Mill Place Merchants will not just be a bar, but a destination, an establishment, our home, where people are welcomed with authentic hospitality. It will be a destination venue for those who embrace and value good, old fashioned customer service, with a warm and welcoming ambiance and a big emphasis on community spirit.”

In these uncertain times, we can’t think of a better recipe for a night out. What’s more, there’s a program of live jazz and blues, big band music and soul crooners, scheduled from the early evening until after midnight.

Mill Place Merchants is open daily from 4pm until 1am. Walk-ins are welcome, and you can also make a reservation for groups larger than 8 at the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.