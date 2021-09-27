Melbourne
Crowd of people drinking at a bar at Riverland
Photograph: Alison Mayfield/Visit Victoria

Melbourne's laneways are going to be bustling with food, booze and shopping all summer

Inside Out will bring the CBD to life with outdoor dining, market stalls and entertainment

Written by
Rushani Epa
The CBD’s iconic laneways are going to be the hottest place to be this summer, with indoor trading, dining and entertainment outdoors spilling onto the streets of Melbourne via the City of Melbourne's Inside Out initiative.

The initiative could mean selected laneways would be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to allow hospitality businesses to trade into the evening. Melbourne is due to turn inside out once the state achieves a double-dose vaccination rate of 70 per cent which is currently forecast for late October. The City of Melbourne is also hoping to bring back the ever-popular Melbourne Money program that provided diners with up to 20 per cent off their bill at CBD venues.

“This will be an exciting first for Melbourne. Imagine a bustling market with clothing racks and trestle tables on the street, along with food stalls and buskers that will help bring the vibrancy back to our beautiful city, safely,” says lord mayor Sally Capp.

Retail trading hours could also be extended so that customers can shop late into the night during the warmer months, and buskers could be employed to entertain crowds. In addition to the 200 outdoor trading permits already granted, the City of Melbourne will look to fast-track new applications from business owners who are interested in participating in the Inside Out initiative too.

Unsure about vaccination targets? Learn more about the Doherty modelling and what it means to you.

