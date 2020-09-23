Melbourne’s laneways will get a dazzling makeover post-lockdown

Expect a little more flair and colour when we eventually return to the CBD

We’re learning more and more about Melbourne’s coronavirus recovery strategy, which we know already includes an increase in outdoor dining destinations across the city. Now, it’s Melbourne’s laneways that are getting a refresh.

The Victorian government is committing to revitalisation works in laneways across the CBD, North Melbourne and Carlton. Forty laneways are expected to receive a “major spruce-up” to improve public safety and support the businesses that reside in them.

The likes of Tattersalls Lane (home to outdoor bar Section 8) and Heffernan Lane (where Union Electric Bar is) will receive a refresh, as well as Flinders Court, Healeys Lane, McKillop Street and Westwood Lane. As seen in the picture above, Westwood Lane is one of the first laneways to get a look in. Lighting and street art will be installed in the laneway, with the hope that it will increase foot traffic to the area and also support local artists (they're expected to employ over 150 people in creative industries to complete the project).

North Melbourne’s Raglan Street, Little Errol Street and Bakery Lane will be getting a refresh, as well as Kelvin Place, Beard Place and Canada Lane in Carlton.

The project is funded by both the state government and Melbourne city council. Minister for employment Jaala Pulford said: “This will drive creativity and pride in our CBD laneways and create jobs for workers ranging from designers and lighting specialists to technicians and maintenance workers.”

