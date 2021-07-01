Last year we saw multi-coloured inflatable arches take over Federation Square, and now we have something even grander. Heading to the famed CBD meeting point this July is 'The Knot', a large pink sculpture that’s set up right in the middle of Fed Square.

As the name suggests, it’s a three-dimensional inflatable artwork in the shape of a tangled knot. Visitors will be able to walk around the fluorescent-pink sculpture which will be on display between July 15 and September 5. The blushing beauty is the work of French artist Cyril Lancelin, who is well known for creating large-scale public artworks. 'The Knot' was first exhibited in Hangzhou in China in 2017 where it stretched 30 metres wide and eight metres tall.

It’s arriving as part of Fed Square’s Anything But Square winter program, a six-week festival that encompasses free workshops and activities in partnership with French language school Alliance Française de Melbourne.

