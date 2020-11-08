Melbourne's 'ring of steel' lifted as restrictions ease further

The 'ring of steel' separating metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria has finally been lifted, allowing Melburnians to travel into the rest of the state for the first time since July. Melburnians are also finally allowed to travel more than 25 kilometres from home, and restrictions on hospitality ease further. These

"It is of international significance to have gone from more than 700 cases a day to now nine days of zero cases," said premier Dan Andrews. "We'll only maintain these low numbers if we all follow the rules. These rules are about staying safe and staying open, and we've all got a part to play in that."

The announcement comes as Melbourne recorded its ninth straight day of zero cases of Covid-19, bringing Melbourne's rolling 14-day average to 0.4. There are only four active cases in the entire state of Victoria. Today is also the first day since early March with no healthcare workers infected.

Overnight accommodation can reopen for up to two households to stay together. Gyms and indoor sports centres can also reopen for up to 20 people per space or per venue, depending on the space, as well as galleries, cinemas, libraries, community centres and other indoor entertainment venues. Indoor pools can now have 20 people at once.

Hospitality venues can now take up to 40 people indoors and 70 outdoors at one time. Live music is now permitted, with a minimum of two metres between performers and five metres between performers and the audience.

Masks are still required throughout Victoria, and only two people (plus dependents) can visit one household per day, either separately or together. If you can work from home, you should still work from home. A full list of restrictions can be found here.

Restrictions will further ease on November 22. From 11.59pm on that day, private gatherings will be increased to ten visitors at home, hospitality venues can cater to 100 people indoors (allowing for four square metres of space per person) and 200 outside (with a density of one person per two square metres). Gyms will be able to cater to 100 people in groups of 20, and up to 500 people will be able to exercise outside together in groups of 50.

Up to ten people will then be allowed to stay together at holiday accommodation. Cinemas and theatres will go to 100 people, in groups of 20. The same will apply to libraries, toy libraries and community centres. Masks will be able to be removed for beauty services that need it, such as facials, beard trimmings and facial piercings.

The final step, which the premier calls a "Covid normal", will be locked in well before Christmas.

"Nine days of zero is not the same as a vaccine. Each of us has played our part in creating this precious thing, and all of us have to play our part in protecting it. If we want to stay open, we have to stay safe," said Andrews.