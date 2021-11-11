Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jemma Rix (Elphaba) and Bert Newton (the Wizard) in Wicked
Photograph: IP Publicity

Melbourne's theatres to dim their lights in honour of Bert Newton

The veteran entertainer passed away on October 30

Nicola Dowse
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Renowned Australian entertainer Bert Newton will be honoured by Melbourne's east end theatre district tonight in memory of his contribution to the city's performing arts community.

At 7.30pm on Thursday, November 11, some of Melbourne's most famous theatres will dim their lights for one minute as a tribute to Newton. The dimming of the lights is a tradition reserved only for those who've gone above and beyond in contributing to the theatre industry, with participating venues (such as the Princess, Regent, Athenaeum and Comedy theatres) unanimous in their decision to grant this honour to Newton. 

Born in Fitzroy in 1938, Bert Newton entered the entertainment industry at the age of 15 working for radio station 3XY which was based out of the Princess Theatre. During his career Newton was also part of the great revival of Melbourne's theatre industry, and has performed most of the city's major theatres in productions of Beauty and the BeastThe Sound of MusicThe ProducersAnnieThe Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wicked.

CEO for the Marriner Group, Jason Marriner, said: "Bert made an enormous contribution to the theatre, and we should be forever grateful that so many of his iconic performances were on the stages of Melbourne’s east end theatres.”

A state funeral service for Bert Newton AM MBE will be held at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne on Friday, November 12 and will be live-streamed. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.