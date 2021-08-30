Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two children watch a seal in a tank at Melbourne Zoo
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Melbourne's zoos are now completely powered by renewable energy

The Zoos Victoria sites are the first mainland Australian zoos to be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Your next trip to one of Melbourne's major zoos just got a little greener. Zoos Victoria has announced that all three of its Melbourne zoos – Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary – are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. 

The move makes Zoos Victoria sites the first zoos in mainland Australia to be powered by completely renewable energy. It's another green first for the zoos following their independent certification as the world's first carbon-neutral zoo in 2013.

Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are powered entirely by GreenPower (a government accredited renewable energy provider) while Healesville Sanctuary sources its power from Crowlands Wind Farm near Ararat. The zoos also have 675 kilowatts of on-site solar power across their venues, an on-site water recycling plant and have diverted 89 per cent of waste from landfill in 2020-2021.

CEO for Zoos Victoria, Dr Jenny Gray, said: "Our purpose as a zoo-based conservation organisation is to ensure a future rich in wildlife. It is our duty to combat climate change by taking accountability for our own energy consumption and embracing renewable energy."

Enjoy the zoo at home: here are all the animal livestreams you can watch right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.