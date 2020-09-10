MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Dragon Hot Pot
Photograph: Griffin Simm/Supplied

Miss hot pot? Dragon Hot Pot is now offering DIY hot pot kits

Bring the fire of Sichuan broth to your kitchen table

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

As arguably the overlord of malatang in Melbourne, Dragon Hot Pot knows how much you miss hot pot. So thankfully, the venue has begun delivering DIY hot pot kits across Melbourne.

Order one of these DIY hot pot kits online and you’ll be able to choose from 85 ingredients. You can choose what type of broth you’d like, the level of spice you’d like, plus all the veggies, protein, noodles and extras you’re after to make your perfect bowl. You pay for what you get, plus you can get it pre-cooked or you can choose to cook it all yourself. 

For a limited time, Dragon Hot Pot is offering free delivery across 200 suburbs for orders over $50 (the minimum spend is $50, keep that in mind). Check out the menu and order here.

Looking for more heat? Belles Hot Chicken just launched new spicy menu items.

Time Out Love Local campaign logo

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    Follow us

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.