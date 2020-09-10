Miss hot pot? Dragon Hot Pot is now offering DIY hot pot kits

As arguably the overlord of malatang in Melbourne, Dragon Hot Pot knows how much you miss hot pot. So thankfully, the venue has begun delivering DIY hot pot kits across Melbourne.

Order one of these DIY hot pot kits online and you’ll be able to choose from 85 ingredients. You can choose what type of broth you’d like, the level of spice you’d like, plus all the veggies, protein, noodles and extras you’re after to make your perfect bowl. You pay for what you get, plus you can get it pre-cooked or you can choose to cook it all yourself.

For a limited time, Dragon Hot Pot is offering free delivery across 200 suburbs for orders over $50 (the minimum spend is $50, keep that in mind). Check out the menu and order here.

