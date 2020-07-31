Monash University Museum of Art is selling wearable art to support local creatives

Profits from the 'Art You Can Wear' shirts go towards NAVA's Artists' Benevolent Fund

Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has released a range of wearable art T-shirts to raise money for artists during the shutdowns. The Art You Can Wear T-shirts are a series of ten shirts featuring designs created by local and international artists including Gary Trinh, Alicia Frankovich, Archie Moore, Debris Facility, Tom O'Hern, Kelly Doley, Igor Grubić, Jess Johnson, Phil Sidney and Sarah Rodigari.

The ten available designs were chosen from hundreds of entries, with the winning T-shirts illustrating everything from the current pandemic (O'Hern's design hits the nail on that particular head) to existing issues like the environment and Indigenous rights.

Each shirt is printed on Fair Wear accredited organic cotton and a percentage of each T-shirt sold is donated to the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) Artists' Benevolent Fund. The fund supports artists during a natural disaster or during state or national emergencies, so the shirts let you look good while also doing good.

The Art You Can Wear T-Shirts are $45 and can be pre-ordered via the MUMA online shop to be posted on August 24.





