Monash University Museum of Art is selling wearable art to support local creatives

Profits from the 'Art You Can Wear' shirts go towards NAVA's Artists' Benevolent Fund

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday July 31 2020, 3:55pm
Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) has released a range of wearable art T-shirts to raise money for artists during the shutdowns. The Art You Can Wear T-shirts are a series of ten shirts featuring designs created by local and international artists including Gary Trinh, Alicia Frankovich, Archie Moore, Debris Facility, Tom O'Hern, Kelly Doley, Igor Grubić, Jess Johnson, Phil Sidney and Sarah Rodigari. 

The ten available designs were chosen from hundreds of entries, with the winning T-shirts illustrating everything from the current pandemic (O'Hern's design hits the nail on that particular head) to existing issues like the environment and Indigenous rights. 

With galleries, museums and public art spaces closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MUMA invited submissions from artists and non-artists worldwide for a series of limited edition Art You Can Wear T‑shirts. We are pleased to announce the ten winning Art You Can Wear T-shirt artists: ❤️ Debris Facility  🧡 Kelly Doley  💛 Alicia Frankovich 💚 Igor Grubić  💙 Jess Johnson  💜 Archie Moore ❤️ Tom O’Hern  🧡 Sarah Rodigari  💛 Phil Sidney  💚 Garry Trinh Their designs were chosen from hundreds of entries by a panel including MUMA’s Director Charlotte Day, City of Melbourne’s Design Director Jocelyn Chiew, artist Dr Christian Thompson and artist/Director of Monash Art Projects Professor Callum Morton. Printed locally on Fairwear accredited 100% organic cotton, a donation from each T‑shirt sold will be made to @nava_visualarts Artists’ Benevolent Fund. Pre-orders of the ten limited edition T-shirts are now available. Visit the link in profile to view the designs and pre-order yours now! #MUMAArtYouCanWear @debris.facility @kellydollymm @igor_grubic @flesh_dozer @tomohernia @s_rod @_studio_a_ @garrytrinh @thecityarchitect @christianthompsonartist @charday68 @callummortonstudio

Each shirt is printed on Fair Wear accredited organic cotton and a percentage of each T-shirt sold is donated to the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) Artists' Benevolent Fund. The fund supports artists during a natural disaster or during state or national emergencies, so the shirts let you look good while also doing good. 

The Art You Can Wear T-Shirts are $45 and can be pre-ordered via the MUMA online shop to be posted on August 24. 

