More tram services have been announced for La Trobe Street

Melburnians travelling across the city will have more options soon, with the announcement of more services running along La Trobe Street.

The state government has announced the addition of weekend and weekday services after 6pm for the routes running along La Trobe Street. The two routes that run along La Trobe are the 35 City Circle tram and the 30, which runs from St Vincent’s Plaza to Etihad Stadium in Docklands. More trams running along this thoroughfare will undoubtedly improve connections along the city’s northern edge.

Route 30 previously finished around 6pm on weekdays, with no weekend services. Now, the service will extend to a midnight finish Monday to Thursday, and on Sunday, as well as an extended 1am finish on Friday and Saturday nights.

The boost to Route 30 services will also give passengers extra options for those wishing to take the City Circle tram, as the current W-Class trams are getting restored.