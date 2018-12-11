Most Melburnians think the city is too crowded

A new study by the City of Melbourne has revealed that the majority of Victorians feel overcrowded in Melbourne’s CBD.

The City of Melbourne team asked for feedback from pedestrians and public transport users in the city. After compiling 1300 submissions and more than 1500 social media comments, the team found that more than half of respondents (54 per cent) had experienced overcrowding on footpaths. Another 21 per cent of respondents found that they’d experienced “poor pedestrian etiquette” and that “crossing times at intersections [was] too short/infrequent” (20 per cent).

An overwhelming number of cyclists who responded to the survey felt that their experience riding in the city felt “unsafe and intimidating”, offering the suggestion of protected bike lanes (like those on La Trobe Street) as a solution. Thirty-eight per cent of public transport users felt overcrowded, as well.

The survey also presented evidence and best practice examples from other cities as well as options and ideas to help combat public issues like these. The most popular suggestions from the public to combat overcrowding in city streets were to widen footpaths (27 per cent), create car-free zones (24 per cent) and improve traffic light timing (18 per cent). When it came to motor vehicle issues, almost half of contributors expressed a desire to reduce vehicle access in the CBD.

The City of Melbourne will now be working on a response to the discussion papers and are hoping this information will inform a draft transport strategy, which will be presented to the Future Melbourne Committee.

While we're here, here are 33 ways not to be a dick on Melbourne public transport.