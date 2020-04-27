Multiple stores within Emporium Melbourne are reopening today

Major Melbourne shopping centre Emporium Melbourne is reopening its doors today. Emporium will be opening for the foreseeable future from 11am until 4pm daily, with the likes of MUJI, Emporium Pharmacy, Maison Tsumiki, Brooks Brothers, Polo Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Emporium Medical Centre reopening after temporarily shutting down on April 5.

Restaurants including Din Tai Fung, Tetsujin, New Shanghai, Calia and Es Teler 77 will be continuing to serve via delivery services like UberEats, Deliveroo and Easi. From today, you will also be able to order and pick up (eating in is still restricted).

Revealing the information on social media last night, the shopping centre said that safety was still a “top priority”. “We’ve introduced new measures to help you maintain the recommended distance from each other while you’re visiting us. Our team will continue working with our retailer partners to ensure Emporium Melbourne is safe for everyone visiting or working with us.”

Emporium says it expects more brands to reopen stores in the coming weeks.