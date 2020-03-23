Museums Victoria is going online with virtual tours and livestreamed events

You might not be able to physically visit museums in Melbourne anymore, but as of today, you can visit them virtually. Today Museums Victoria launched Museum at Home; an initiative that allows you to engage and explore Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks and the Immigration Museum online.

The online project will allow guests to go behind the scenes, take virtual tours (hosted by hilarious kidult comedy team the Listies), learn about STEM, experience livestreamed virtual events and watch Q and A sessions hosted by experts.

There will be plenty of educational content made available (perfect since Victoria’s school holidays kick off early on Tuesday, March 24) as well.

Museum at Home is live now with additional content to be added over the coming weeks.