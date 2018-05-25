Netflix’s Queer Eye fab five are coming to Australia

Hold onto your hats Queer Eye fans, because everyone’s favourite makeover team are coming to Australia in the coming weeks.

To celebrate the release of Queer Eye’s second season dropping on Netflix on June 15, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk will be hitting our fair shores very soon. The team made the announcement on Facebook early this morning.

While very little is known about their Australian visit, the fab five have announced they will be doing a very special makeover while in town (sadly a location hasn't been disclosed yet!) Netflix confirmed the news, stating “for now it’s a secret, but all will be revealed very soon!”.