New data shows Bendigo has the highest vaccine uptake in Australia

Wondering how many people in your area have been vaccinated? The federal government has released data showing what percentage of eligible residents aged 15 or over have received their first or second vaccine dose in every area across Australia. And it just so happens that the Victorian regional city of Bendigo has come top of the list.

Bendigo has the highest rate of first dose Covid-19 vaccinations of anywhere in Australia, with 52.6 per cent of the eligible population having received their first vaccination. The region was just pipped at the post when it comes to the rate of second dose vaccinations, with its 25.1 per cent just losing out to the 26.9 per cent rate of North Sydney and Hornsby in NSW (which has a 51.9 per cent first dose rate). Warrnambool and Geelong are the nest highest first vax area in Victoria, with first dose rates of 51.6 and 51.4.

We can also tell you which areas of Victoria have the lowest rates of vaccination currently. The wooden spoon goes to Melbourne's north west, west and south east, which have first dose rates of 34.7, 34.8 and 36.4 per cent respectively.

There's a fairly large caveat to this data, however – it doesn't account for the average age of each area. Therefore, it makes sense that the areas with the highest level of vaccination are probably also areas with older populations (who have been eligible for vaccination far longer than young people). For example, during the last (2016) census the average age for a person in Bendigo was 42; in Melbourne's west it was 34. It also doesn't account for vaccine supply within those areas.

You can find out how your area is tracking by checking out the full data breakdown here.