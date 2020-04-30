New mobile testing sites open at Melbourne shopping centres

Wondering where to get tested in Melbourne? A number of mobile testing sites across Melbourne are opening to get more people tested before the easing of current stay-at-home restrictions.

Ten mobile testing sites are now open at shopping centres around Melbourne including Chadstone, Doncaster, Highpoint and Northland shopping centres. There will also be sites located at Bunnings West Footscray, Pacific Werribee, Pacific Epping, Watergardens Town Centre, Westfield Fountain Gate and Bayside Shopping Centre in Frankston.

The government is hoping to undertake 100,000 tests within the next fortnight. Health care workers and aged care workers (including those who are perfectly healthy) and anyone in other professions with symptoms should come forward and get tested.

If you have any of the following symptoms, get yourself to a testing site: fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or a runny nose. Even if you have mild symptoms, get tested. (It doesn't really hurt, don't be scared!)

Additional sites in regional and suburban locations are expected to be revealed within the coming days. For more info on where to get tested, head here.

