Oscar winner ‘Parasite’ is coming to Stan this weekend

Boon Joon-ho’s dazzling social-satire-cum-home-invasion-drama Parasite is coming to Aussie streaming platform Stan early. The four-time Oscar winner will be available to stream from Easter Saturday, April 11, which is reportedly months ahead of its intended release date.

The film won Best Picture and Best Director at February’s Academy Awards ceremony. Parasite was also awarded five stars by Time Out critics who called it a “dazzling work, surprising and fully gripping from beginning to end, full of big bangs and small wonders.”

We don’t want to give too much away about the plot, but we’re sure the trailer below will pique your interest.

Parasite is available on Stan from Saturday, April 11.

