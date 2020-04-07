Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Pedestrian traffic in Melbourne’s CBD is down 83 per cent
News / City Life

Pedestrian traffic in Melbourne’s CBD is down 83 per cent

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday April 7 2020, 2:10pm

Flinders Street Station in daylight
Photograph: Creative Commons

We were told to stay home, and for the most part, Melburnians are listening. Melbourne city council has recorded a drop in foot traffic according to its pedestrian counting system.

The City of Melbourne is reporting that there has been an 83 per cent decrease in pedestrian foot traffic over the CBD compared to this time last year. The data is coming from the council-implemented pedestrian counters which are set up at major CBD intersections. You can view the map here.

For example, the interactive map is showing that the intersection between Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street has had a 60 per cent drop in foot traffic compared to the four-week average. Princes Bridge has had a 75 per cent drop in foot traffic, too. Southbank dropped 70 per cent and Bourke Street Mall has dropped 78 per cent. 

Keep up the good work Melbourne and stay home, please

Here are all the wonderful things you can do at home right now. 

Take a look at these quiet photos of Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising