Pedestrian traffic in Melbourne’s CBD is down 83 per cent

We were told to stay home, and for the most part, Melburnians are listening. Melbourne city council has recorded a drop in foot traffic according to its pedestrian counting system.

The City of Melbourne is reporting that there has been an 83 per cent decrease in pedestrian foot traffic over the CBD compared to this time last year. The data is coming from the council-implemented pedestrian counters which are set up at major CBD intersections. You can view the map here.

For example, the interactive map is showing that the intersection between Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street has had a 60 per cent drop in foot traffic compared to the four-week average. Princes Bridge has had a 75 per cent drop in foot traffic, too. Southbank dropped 70 per cent and Bourke Street Mall has dropped 78 per cent.

Keep up the good work Melbourne and stay home, please.