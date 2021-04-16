Peninsula Hot Springs is opening a new venue in East Gippsland

The team behind the infinitely popular Peninsula Hot Springs has announced that thanks to a couple of government grants, it will be opening a brand-new hot spring attraction in the state’s east.

The Peninsula Hot Springs Group is partnering with East Gippsland local tourism operators Rachel and Adrian Bromage for the new development, which was first announced a few years ago. The team have received grant support from both the state and federal governments to make this new attraction a reality and bring some much-needed tourist dollar to a region affected by the events of 2020.

Metung Hot Springs will be a new major attraction for East Gippsland, but it isn’t the first time the town has seen a hot springs attraction. Metung was actually the location of the very first hot springs bathing experience in Victoria, but it closed to the public in 1992. Now, locals and visitors to the region will be able to relax in the warmth of Metung’s thermal springs.

The venue will be located within the grounds of the Kings Cove golf estate and will include a glamping village with thermal bathing pools and tubs, a sauna and plunge pool as well as glamping accommodation, dome day lounges and walking trails.

For the golf enthusiasts, there will even be a 19th hole hot spring, so you can celebrate your day on the links with a relaxing soak. Another tidbit: water from the hot springs will be used to irrigate the golf club, so that's cool.

Metung Hot Springs is expected to open later this year in summer.