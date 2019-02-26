Plan ahead, nine Melbourne train lines are closing during April

Hold onto your Myki cards, Melbourne – nine of the city’s train lines will shut down for three weeks this April. The closures are due to the construction of the Metro Tunnel entrance in South Yarra as well as the ongoing level crossing removals and regular system upgrades.

Between April 1 and April 23 the Cranbourne, Pakenham, Frankston, Sandringham, Glen Waverley, Mernda, Gippsland and Geelong/Warrnambool lines will be shut in stages (our condolences to those affected).

The closures mean almost no train lines will run through Richmond Station, during what will be round 3 to 5 in the AFL. The Alamein, Belgrave and Lilydale lines will still operate through the station or you can take advantage of the extended free tram route if you’re off to the MCG. You can also rest easy if you’re heading to the match on Easter Monday, as the Sandringham and Geelong lines will reopen for the day.

Commuters have been warned that the disruptions may add up to an hour of extra travel time, so plan ahead and stock up on podcasts. Travellers on the Gippsland line will also score free travel during the disruptions as a peace offering.