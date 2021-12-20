Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Covid testing queues in North Melbourne.
Scott McNaughton, via the AgePeople queue outside the COVID-19 testing site on Alfred Street in North Melbourne.

Plan ahead: you could be waiting up to three hours for a covid test today

As Melburnians rush to get PCR tests ahead of interstate travel, testing sites all over the state have reached capacity

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Advertising

As national border restrictions have relaxed (with the exception of WA) many Melburnians have planned travel ahead of the Christmas break. Unless you're travelling to NSW, you'll need a negative PCR test to cross any borders – and that's within 72 hours prior to your arrival. These new domestic travel requirements have seen an unprecedented rush to covid testing sites all over the city, which has led to waiting times soaring to three hours, with some people being turned away entirely. 

Despite three new testing sites opening over the weekend, demand has continued to overwhelm capacities, with some clinics temporarily shutting down to work through the existing backlog of test samples. Many Melburnians planning to be interstate before Christmas can't afford to wait until crowds die down to be tested, and with the weather reaching a high of 27 degrees on December 20 and 25 degrees on December 21, people are being encouraged to plan ahead for long waits in the sun. That means, sunscreen, plenty of water and snacks – and don't forget your Medicare card.

Drive through testing clinics will provide some relief from the heat, but be prepared for longer wait times than walk-through clinics. You can find your nearest drive-through testing site or walk-through testing site here. The Royal Children's Hospital also has a testing site set up exclusively for children, accessible at Entry 4, Flemington Road. You can complete a COVID-19 Testing Registration Form to help staff out and speed things along.

Confused about the interstate travel restrictions right now? We've broken it down into a state-by-state guide.

Share the story

More on reopening

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.