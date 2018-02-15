Planet Earth II Live in Concert is coming to Melbourne with Eric Bana

The BBC's Planet Earth II became the most viewed nature documentary of all time in Britain when it aired in 2016, using groundbreaking technology and Sir David Attenborough's endlessly enthusiastic narration to offer a new view on the world around us. Now Planet Earth II Live in Concert is coming to Melbourne.

This live version – featuring the Melbourne Pops Orchestra playing in front of a massive screen showing footage from the documentary – is the closest you can get to encountering the extraordinary wildlife without actually going on safari across the world. And while Sir David won't be appearing onstage, Australian actor Eric Bana will step into his shoes to narrate the show.

The orchestra will be conducted by Vanessa Scammell, who'll lead the players through a score composed by the great Oscar-winning film composer Hans Zimmer (The Lion King, Gladiator, Blade Runner 2049) and Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music. The concert will also travel to Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Planet Earth II Live in Concert is at the Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on April 29. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, February 20 at 3pm.

