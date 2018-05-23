  • News
Proposed Melbourne skyscraper would be taller than Eureka Tower

By Cass K Posted: Wednesday May 23 2018, 2:53pm

Image: John Gollings

Melbourne could soon have a new tallest building, with a 60-storey, 330-metre tower proposed for the Royal Society of Victoria site opposite Carlton Gardens. The development is called Magic, and it's been designed by Decibel Architecture to serve the needs of the RSV and become a hub for science and technology. 

The building is on the corner of LaTrobe and Victoria streets, and it was previously the home of the Bureau of Meteorology. The development aims to have 60 whole-floor apartments along with a science engagement centre and science café.

Image: John Gollings

 Decibel was inspired by the writings of futurist and science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke and his famous maxim: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

According to Decibel, the Magic development is designed to:

  • "Support citizen science, technology, and science clubs across Melbourne and Victoria;
  • Enhance and upgrade the heritage listed home of the RSV to meet modern accessibility requirements and be fit for the 21st century public engagement required;
  • Develop a science engagement centre and science café; and
  • Create a perpetual endowment fund, enabling the RSV’s purpose, projects and awards programs to be supercharged for the next 200 years"

Image: John Gollings

The building still has to go through the local, state and federal approval processes. It could run into hurdles from heritage bodies, as the site falls within the World Heritage Environs Area buffer zone around the Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens. 

Don't think you can fill up near there though – Melbourne's last petrol station is becoming apartments. But at least soon we'll have a train to the airport?

Staff writer
By Cass K 23 Posts

Cass is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.

