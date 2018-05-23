Proposed Melbourne skyscraper would be taller than Eureka Tower

Melbourne could soon have a new tallest building, with a 60-storey, 330-metre tower proposed for the Royal Society of Victoria site opposite Carlton Gardens. The development is called Magic, and it's been designed by Decibel Architecture to serve the needs of the RSV and become a hub for science and technology.

The building is on the corner of LaTrobe and Victoria streets, and it was previously the home of the Bureau of Meteorology. The development aims to have 60 whole-floor apartments along with a science engagement centre and science café.

Image: John Gollings

Decibel was inspired by the writings of futurist and science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke and his famous maxim: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."

According to Decibel, the Magic development is designed to:

"Support citizen science, technology, and science clubs across Melbourne and Victoria;

Enhance and upgrade the heritage listed home of the RSV to meet modern accessibility requirements and be fit for the 21st century public engagement required;

Develop a science engagement centre and science café; and

Create a perpetual endowment fund, enabling the RSV’s purpose, projects and awards programs to be supercharged for the next 200 years"

Image: John Gollings

The building still has to go through the local, state and federal approval processes. It could run into hurdles from heritage bodies, as the site falls within the World Heritage Environs Area buffer zone around the Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens.