Public transport fares are increasing on January 1

You may have noticed that Melbourne’s CBD is covered in giant holes right now. The majority of those holes will soon become stations for the Metro Tunnel, one of Victoria’s most ambitious (and expensive) projects undertaken in recent years. Because of this huge undertaking, we’re going to be seeing a lot of disruptions, delays and, as of January 1, a price increase.

The Age reports that Victorian public transport fares will be rising by 2.2 per cent on New Year’s Day. This increase isn’t out of the blue, though, as we have seen increases in the last two years, too. Last year fares went up 4.7 per cent, and in 2016 fares went up 3.9 per cent.

This latest increase means that a daily full-fare ticket will rise from $8.60 to $8.80. A two-hour ticket will increase to from $4.30 to $4.40.

Via The Age.