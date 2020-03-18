Readings bookshop is offering free delivery around Melbourne

Readings bookshops around Melbourne are staying open (for now) and the team is also offering free delivery to those who don’t feel comfortable going out during this time of social distancing.

Readings staff will be making deliveries to suburbs set out in the map below. The area is based on proximity to Readings stores, which include Carlton, Doncaster, Hawthorn, St Kilda and Malvern. (Readings in the CBD is currently closed following the closure of the State Library of Victoria on Monday).

All you need to do is call your nearest Readings store and staff will take your order over the phone. You can also order online to these suburbs and this will also qualify for free shipping (just write ‘LOCAL’ in the comments when you order). The team can also only deliver books they have in stock, so best to check with the store first to confirm they have what you’re after.

Don't forget – Readings also stocks vinyl records, DVDs and CDs! Check out Readings’ website here to place your order.

