Revealed: here's what Melbourne's new City Square will look like when it finally reopens next year

The southern end of Melbourne's Swanston Street has been shrouded in scaffolding for so long that it takes a minute or two of head-scratching to remember exactly what it actually looked like before. But now, we've gotten a glimpse of the new and improved City Square, which will make up a key part of the public space in Melbourne's CBD.

If the name City Square isn't ringing a bell, it's the area on the eastern side of Swanston Street between St Paul’s Cathedral and the Town Hall that has been turned into something of a street gallery for the last seven years while construction on the Metro Tunnel has been underway. The state government has revealed brand-new rendered images of what the site will look like when it opens next year, and it appears it'll be very different.

In addition to getting an overall facelift, the space will feature some exciting new features, as well as the return of some of the former ones Melburnians knew and loved before. The beloved Mockridge fountain will be reimagined in digital form, with an interactive LED ‘water wall’ on Collins Street depicting flowing water that responds to the movements of pedestrians passing by.

Photograph: Metro Tunnel

The original bronze sculpture called ‘Beyond the Oceans of Existence’ will return to its former position in the square, and there will also be a permanent smoking ceremony dish, with Woiwurrung language and artwork to be etched into surrounding paving and throughout the square.

A prominent element of the site will be a massive glass canopy on the Collins Street side, that will reach over the entrance to the train station, with construction set to begin soon. The square will also have room for events, retail and hospitality vendors, as well as artworks and garden areas. The space will officially open to the public in 2025, and we reckon it'll be lovely to have some more room to kick back and enjoy a sushi roll in the CBD. You can read more about the new City Square here.

