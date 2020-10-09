Sacred Heart Mission has launched an ultra luxe online op shop

Melbourne has an abundance of op shops, all of which have been closed for some time now in line with current restrictions. However, you can still support local charities and score some nifty bargains thanks to a new initiative by Sacred Heart Mission.

Sacred Heart Mission has launched a swish online op shop that stocks everything from high-end fashion to the everyday finds you might find in your local thrift store. The Sacred Heart Mission Online Op Shop combines the organisation's eBay and Instagram stores and stocks some of the most luxurious items that have been donated. We're not kidding – at the time of writing, some of the items available include Miu Miu boots, vintage Alex Perry dresses, Prada trousers and Mimco bags.

As well as fashion, the online op shop also stocks rare books, classic gaming consoles, retro homewares and more.

Sacred Heart Mission is a not-for-profit organisation, with the funds raised through its op shops (online or otherwise) helping to support Melburnians experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. Visit the online store to get shopping.

Need a new mask? Here's where to buy them from local suppliers.