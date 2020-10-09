MelbourneChange city
Various items available through the sacred heart op shop online store
Photograph: Supplied / Sacred Heart Mission

Sacred Heart Mission has launched an ultra luxe online op shop

The online store features everything from high-end fashion to antiques

By
Nicola Dowse
Melbourne has an abundance of op shops, all of which have been closed for some time now in line with current restrictions. However, you can still support local charities and score some nifty bargains thanks to a new initiative by Sacred Heart Mission.

Sacred Heart Mission has launched a swish online op shop that stocks everything from high-end fashion to the everyday finds you might find in your local thrift store. The Sacred Heart Mission Online Op Shop combines the organisation's eBay and Instagram stores and stocks some of the most luxurious items that have been donated. We're not kidding – at the time of writing, some of the items available include Miu Miu boots, vintage Alex Perry dresses, Prada trousers and Mimco bags. 

As well as fashion, the online op shop also stocks rare books, classic gaming consoles, retro homewares and more. 

Sacred Heart Mission is a not-for-profit organisation, with the funds raised through its op shops (online or otherwise) helping to support Melburnians experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. Visit the online store to get shopping.

