Smoking (and vaping) has been banned in Bourke Street Mall

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday September 18 2019, 4:35pm

Those walking through Melbourne’s famous Bourke Street Mall will soon breathe easier. The City of Melbourne announced on Wednesday, September 18 that smoking would be banned in Bourke Street Mall from October 4.

The ban affects the section of Bourke Street between Elizabeth Street and Russell Place, one of the city’s busiest pedestrian thoroughfares. As well as prohibiting smoking, the new ban will prohibit vaping in Bourke Street Mall. Those found smoking in the soon-to-be smoke-free area face a $100 fine.

Smoking is currently banned in all outdoor dining spaces in Victoria, as well as in ten additional areas within the City of Melbourne. Bourke Street Mall joins QV Melbourne, the Causeway, Goldsbrough Lane, Howey Place, the Causeway, Equitable Place, Block Place, Collins Way, Fulham Place, the Tan and the Princes Park running track in becoming smoke-free. 

The ban comes into effect following consultation with citizens and local businesses, 83 per cent of which supported the mall becoming smoke-free.

