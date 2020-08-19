Snuff Puppets is letting you adopt one of its puppets to help support the company

This year has not been kind to the arts, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across Melbourne's galleries, theatres and concert halls. Footscray-based company Snuff Puppets is rising to the financial challenges of 2020, however, with a quirky fundraising campaign that is, literally, full of heart.

On Monday August 17, the collective of artists launched Snuff Lovers, a fundraising campaign that allows Melburnians (as well as the rest of Australia) to adopt a puppet from the company's 30-year history, as well as contribute to the production of more of Snuff's online videos and the creation of an eight-metre tall, blood-spurting puppet heart.

You can contribute to the Snuff Lovers fundraiser as either a Snuff Buff, Snuff Nut or Snuff God – depending on what your wallet will allow. You can become a Snuff Buff for as little as $5, with your donation going towards the creation of more of Snuff Puppets' online videos – see below.

Snuff Nuts is the next tier up. You'll need to donate $100 or more to become a Snuff Nut, but in return for your generous contribution, you'll be helping to create a giant puppet heart, which you can have a personal message inscribed upon. This eight-metre tall heart will (restrictions permitting) take to the streets of Footscray later this year to send out 2020 in a gloriously gory, blood spurting spectacle.

Finally, those able to donate $1,000 will be named Snuff Gods and be honoured by "adopting" one of Snuff Puppets. You won't be taking the puppet physically home, but you will receive a gold-framed portrait of your puppet, an adoption certificate and your name will be stitched inside the puppet to let everyone know you called dibs. Some of the company's best-known puppets like the Butcher and the Seagulls are up for adoption – take a look at all the available puppets here. Snuff Gods also get to have a message added to the giant heart puppet being created.

Snuff Puppets is hoping to raise $15,000 through the Snuff Lovers campaign, to help support the company during a year that has devastated everyone working in creative industries. Creative Partnerships have also agreed to match all donations received – meaning that if Snuff Puppets meets its $15,000 goal, they'll receive a total of $30,000 to support the team.

We spoke to Snuff Puppets' artistic director Andy Freer about the campaign, watch the interview below to find out more.

If you want to get involved with the Snuff Lovers fundraiser, you can do so by heading to Snuff Puppets' website. Donations are tax-deductible.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

