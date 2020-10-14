Sounds of the city: Watch this heartfelt compilation of Melbourne sounds

Like many of my fellow Melburnians, it’s probably been a long time since you’ve been into the CBD. For me, it’s been almost seven months. It’s crazy to think about, considering I actually only live within seven kilometres of the city. But since we’re all sticking to our bubbles, there are certain things we’re missing out on now – including all the mundane sounds of Melbourne that we certainly took for granted.

Instagrammer @whereiskapa has created a compilation of Melbourne sounds that will certainly get you reminiscing about visiting the CBD. The sound of Melbourne Central’s clock playing ‘Waltzing Matilda’, the sound of your Myki touching on… “we are currently in the free tram zone”... it’s the little things we certainly didn’t think we’d miss.

View this post on Instagram Sounds of Melbourne 🇦🇺 A post shared by Kapa💫 (@whereiskapa) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT

Here’s hoping we get to hear these things in person soon. We miss you Melbourne.