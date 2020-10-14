MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Emojis over tram on Bourke Street
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Sounds of the city: Watch this heartfelt compilation of Melbourne sounds

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

Like many of my fellow Melburnians, it’s probably been a long time since you’ve been into the CBD. For me, it’s been almost seven months. It’s crazy to think about, considering I actually only live within seven kilometres of the city. But since we’re all sticking to our bubbles, there are certain things we’re missing out on now – including all the mundane sounds of Melbourne that we certainly took for granted

Instagrammer @whereiskapa has created a compilation of Melbourne sounds that will certainly get you reminiscing about visiting the CBD. The sound of Melbourne Central’s clock playing ‘Waltzing Matilda’, the sound of your Myki touching on… “we are currently in the free tram zone”... it’s the little things we certainly didn’t think we’d miss. 

View this post on Instagram

Sounds of Melbourne 🇦🇺

A post shared by Kapa💫 (@whereiskapa) on

Here’s hoping we get to hear these things in person soon. We miss you Melbourne. 

Here are 19 more sounds that all Melburnians will recognise.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.