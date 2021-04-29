Melbourne
Starward Whisky Ginger Beer Cask 6
Photograph: Supplied

Starward Whisky's Ginger Beer Cask is back and fierier than ever

We hear it's like a warm candied ginger and citrus hug

By Rushani Epa
If you like ginger beer and you love whisky, then you're probably no stranger to Port Melbourne distillery Starward Whisky's Ginger Beer Cask.

The cult classic is making its sixth debut into the world, but it is so popular that the distillery has announced it will be made available via a ballot system.

The sixth iteration will take the Melbourne-made single malt whisky and finish it in casks that held the venue's brewed ginger beer. Expect to sample ginger, orange and dark chocolate on the nose with strong, spicy ginger, fresh vanilla and pineapple on the palate. The finish? A lingering citrusy, candied ginger number that's bound to warm you up on those colder nights.

Each bottle is priced at $119 plus shipping Australia wide. In the event that there are any bottles left (which is highly unlikely), the distillery will pop them on its online store and at the distillery bar, and they'll be ready to taste and purchase at the distillery bar on Saturday, May 15.

The ballot is open until Sunday, May 9, and winners are guaranteed a bottle in their name to purchase between May 10 to 14. Sign up to the ballot here

Pair it with something sweet like these boxes of Nutella and cinnamon doughnut cannoli.

