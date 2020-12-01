Step up your iced coffee game with St Ali

It’s a fine line you tread when you’re sweating it out on a hot summer’s day but also in dire need of your caffeine fix. A decent iced coffee is usually the solution to both problems, but if you’re strapped for time, that’s when things get hard. If you head to the servo you’re likely to source a sugary milk drink disguised as an iced coffee, but relying on that for caffeine is a trap for young players.

But that’s where St Ali steps in. The coffee empire recently partnered with milk brand Riverina Fresh to create a 300ml on-the-go iced coffee carton. If you don't have time to prep a cold brew at home for your thermos to take on the go, St Ali has you covered with a ready-to-drink real iced coffee. Sounds a bit like a certain milk bar staple? You're not the only one who thinks so.

“I grew up with Big M, and I have so many fond memories of that time. Big M brings me back to beaches and surf. The St Ali iced coffee cartons are like a specialty coffee take on it. It’s a tradition we’re honoured to continue,” says St Ali founder Salvatore Malatesta.

Purchase your 300ml carton from December 2 for $5 at St Ali’s General Store (when it's in stock), and you can buy it online and across Australia in specialty stores from March 2021.